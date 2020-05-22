Is the disco ball still turning on the 28th season of the Dancing with the Stars TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Dancing with the Stars is cancelled or renewed for season 29. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the season 28 episodes of Dancing with the Stars here. Status update below.
An ABC competitive reality TV series, Dancing with the Stars is hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, with Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba serve as judges. Celebrities competing in cycle 28 are Lauren Alaina, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Ally Brooke, Hannah Brown, Kate Flannery, Karamo, Ray Lewis, Kel Mitchell, Lamar Odom, Sean Spicer, James Van Der Beek, and Mary Wilson.
The professional dance partners this cycle are Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater.
What do you think? Which season 28 episodes of the Dancing with the Stars TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between?
5/21/20 update: Dancing with the Stars has been renewed.
I think we should be able to VOTE FOR THE WORST DANCER !!! Eliminate that one immediately !!!
Watched every episode since the very beginning and will keep on doing so . I hope they keep it on,ignoring all the politics,best dancers should win simple as that!
How about me normal person.why stars.you teach,we learn,and perform and our dream of being a dancer is instilled in our performance. Just normal people. Not professionals. And the professional dancers work with us. Cool.
I watch weekly. Usually I vote but this last season – I did not. I think I may be losing interest. I will watch if it comes on again. However I like the other ones better… World of Dance and So you think you can dance. Both of them way better than Dancing with the Stars now.
So tired of the celebrity dancers who work so hard with great scores go home while the inept stay. I also am tired of the male dancers always fully dressed while females are scantily dressed and have dance moves you would probably see in a strip club. It’s time to stop making women perform in such a ridiculous fashion. Not watching the show anymore.
I’ve noticed the costumes are getting less coverage and the dancing more stripteasee … I agree with you, didn’t watch 2019 that much
Love Sean.
I am not going to continue following this show because it has become nothing more than a popularity contest. I feel for the judges, the pro dancers and the participants who work so hard to improve their dancing skills . My suggestion would be to have the judges votes count the most and the viewers decide which of the bottom two will move forward.
I don’t like Dancing with the stars I feel it is unfair the people that are terrible dancers stay each week while the good dancer are voted off by the judges. I will not watch sense the last season they took it away from Juan Pablo, and look what they are doing this year Sean Spicer lowest on score and still there nope not fair. I refuse to watch because of the casting of the liar in chief Sean Spicer.
I have liked DWTS since day one. But was very disappointed in last season’s results. Milo should have won and did not! The best dancer should win! Now this year good dancers are going home while Sean Spicer stays? Looks like the Twitter in Chief has his tribe ruining DWTS this year for the rest of us!
I am so happy to see Dancing With The Stars back for season 28. Mary Wilson was a pure delight to watch and the show looks to be a very interesting one this season. I say do not cancel this upbeat show that so many of us enjoy .