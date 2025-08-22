A Man on the Inside: Season Two Premiere; Ted Danson Has Help with Return of Netflix Series

A Man on the Inside is returning soon for its second season. Netflix announced the premiere date by releasing several first-look photos.

Ted Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephanie Beatriz, Gary Cole, Michaela Conlin, Lisa Gilroy, Max Greenfield, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Madison Hu, Sam Huntington, Jason Mantzoukas, Constance Marie, Linda Park, Mary Steenburgen, David Strathairn, and Jill Talley star in season two, which will follow Charles as he goes undercover at a university.

Netflix shared the following about season two:

“Eager to take on another big undercover case, Charles Nieuwendyk (Ted Danson) gets his chance when a mysterious blackmailer targets Wheeler College president Jack Berenger (Max Greenfield), who enlists Charles to go undercover as a professor. Who’s making these threats? Does it have something to do with the iconoclastic billionaire Brad Vinick (Gary Cole), a Wheeler graduate, and his proposed donation to the school? Charles finds no shortage of possible suspects, but his attention gets diverted by free-spirited music teacher Mona (Mary Steenburgen), whose zest for life awakens feelings he thought he’d buried after the passing of his wife. Is he ready to open his heart again at this stage in his life? And more importantly, has he fallen for the very criminal he’s been sent to unmask? Meanwhile, his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) is inspired by the changes in her father and uncovers a long-ignored passion, while PI Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) embarks on her own journey of growth as she reconnects with an important figure from her past.”

A Man on the Inside returns on November 20th with eight episodes. More photos from season two are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?