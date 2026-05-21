Strung: Peacock Unveils Premiere Date, Trailer, Poster & Photos for Thriller Series

Strung is headed to Peacock. The streaming service announced a June premiere date for the thriller by releasing a trailer, poster, and the first photos for the series.

Chloe Bailey, Lynn Whitfield, Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop, and Coco Jones star in the series, which follows a young woman and gifted violinist as she takes on a job as a music tutor for a prestigious family.

Peacock shared the following about the upcoming series:

“From director Malcolm D. Lee, a talented violinist takes a prestigious job as a music tutor for the gifted daughter of an influential and enigmatic family. As she becomes entangled in their opulent world, unsettling secrets begin to surface, forcing her to question her safety, her dreams, and even her sanity.”

Lee spoke about the series. He said the following:

“I love a good suspense thriller and a solid narrative that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. I hadn’t had the privilege of directing a film in this genre, but when I read Alan McElroy’s script, I knew I had to dip my toe in this water. The countless times I reacted out loud while reading the script’s twists and turns motivated me to put my own stamp on this evergreen genre and add to the pantheon of psychological thrillers. Strung draws you in with a combination of lush visuals, captivating performances and a riveting soundtrack that captivates viewers – that is, if your heart and nerves can withstand the suspense.”

Strung arrives on June 26th. Check out the trailer, poster, and more photos for the series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on Peacock next month?