Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: Season Two Renewal Announced for Peacock Sequel Series

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is returning for a second season on Peacock. The first season arrived on the streaming service in November.

Starring Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Above, and Jameela Jamil, the series is a sequel to the Pitch Perfect film trilogy from Universal. The story follows singer Bumper Allen (Devine) as he moves to Germany to revive his music career after one of his songs becomes big in the capital city of Berlin.

Peacock revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

Peacock’s #1 comedy PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN has been renewed for a second season. The series is based on the hit franchise from Universal Pictures and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Season one premiered on November 23, 2022. · Season one featured stars Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova and Jameela Jamil. · “We knew fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise were going to sing the praises of Bumper in Berlin and enjoy seeing a new side of Adam Devine’s character,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Along with our partners at UTV, Megan Amram, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman crafted an incredibly unique and charming story with new takes on iconic songs. We can’t wait to dive further into this new hit with Peacock audiences.” · “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin hit all the right notes,” raved Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “We are thrilled to reunite with this fantastic team as there are many new and surprising stories to tell with these hilarious and lovable characters. We look forward to taking the next season to new heights.” · “We are thrilled that audiences continue to enjoy the Pitch Perfect universe with Bumper in Berlin on Peacock,” shared executive producers Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman. “We look forward to even more hilarity and relentless mouth music in Season 2.” · PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN scored the biggest comedy premiere in Peacock history, as it was watched by more accounts in its launch weekend than any other Peacock Original comedy to date. · The renewal of PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN joins additional second seasons of Peacock Original series BEL-AIR, WOLF LIKE ME, KILLING IT, DR. DEATH and WE ARE LADY PARTS.”

Check out the announcement for the renewal of the series posted on Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Devine (@adamdevine)

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Pitch Perfect series? Do you plan to watch season two?