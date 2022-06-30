Vampire Academy, Last Light, Pitch Perfect, The Capture: Peacock Sets 15 Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows

Peacock has announced 2022 premiere dates for several of the streaming service’s new and returning shows (a few have previously been announced). They include Trigger Point (July 8th), Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (season two, July 11th), The Resort (July 28th), The Undeclared War (August 18th), Everything I Know About Love (August 25th), Last Light (September 8th), Vampire Academy (September 15th), Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (season four, September 29th), A Friend of the Family (October 6th), One of Us Is Lying (season two, October 20th), The Capture (season two, November 3rd), The Missing (November 10th), Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (pictured above, November 23rd), Irreverent (November 30th), and The Best Man: The Final Chapters (December 22nd).

Here’s more information about each Peacock series:

ABOUT EACH SERIES:

TRIGGER POINT

Premiere Date: July 8

Description: Set in the high-pressured world of bomb disposal, TRIGGER POINT stars Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, This is England) and Adrian Lester (Life, Trauma) as frontline officers who must risk their lives during a terrorist campaign in the heart of London. When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over one summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate. Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana becomes suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit – but how does she prove it and discover the bomber’s real identity?

Writer / Creator: Daniel Brierley

Showrunner/ Executive Producer: Jed Mercurio

Executive Producers: Jimmy Mulville, Mark Redhead, and Jessica Sharkey

Directors: Gilles Bannier, Jennie Darnell

Producer: Julia Stannard

Produced By: HTM Television for ITV, UK in association with All3Media International

Format: Thriller drama, 6 episodes X 60 minutes

Filming Location: London, UK

Cast: Vicky McClure, Adrian Lester, Mark Stanley, Warren Brown, Kerry Godliman, Cal MacAninch

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM (CHAPTER 2)

Premiere Date: July 11, daily episodes drop through July 15

Description: In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of our Lives once again go “Beyond Salem!” as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives. The next chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM is a story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama – and it all connects back to a plot that long-time “DOOL” fans will surely remember.

Cast: Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera, Kristian Alfonso as Hope Williams Brady, Peter Reckell as Bo Brady, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Remington Hoffman as Li Shin, Christopher Sean as Paul Narita, Loretta Devine as Angela, Vince Van Patten as Phil Hellworth, Tanner Stine as Joey Johnson, Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson, Colton Little as Andrew Donovan, Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin

Executive Producer: Ken Corday

Co-Executive Producer: Albert Alarr

Headwriter: Ron Carlivati

Produced By: Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Format: 5 x 60 min episodes, (daily drop July 11-15)

THE RESORT

Premiere Date: July 28 (3 episodes at launch and then weekly on Thursdays)

Series Description: A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.

Series Regulars: William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Nick Offerman, Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, Gabriela Cartol

Recurring Guest Stars: Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena, Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock, Becky Ann Baker

Showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Andy Siara (Palm Springs, Lodge 49)

Executive Producers: Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp (via Anonymous Content)

Co-Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer: Allison Miller (Angelyne)

Co-Executive Producer: Sarah Matte (Esmail Corp)

Director / Executive Producer: Ben Sinclair (episodes 1-4) (High Maintenance, Dave)

Produced By: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group and Esmail Corp (Mr. Robot, Amazon’s Homecoming)

Format: comedic thriller, 8 x 30 minutes

Filming Location: Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Mexico

THE UNDECLARED WAR

Premiere Date: August 18

Series Description: Set in 2024, TUW tracks a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ, secretly working to ward off a series of cyber-attacks on the UK in the run up to a general election. When a routine stress test of internet infrastructure goes awry 21-year-old GCHQ intern Saara Parvin suddenly finds herself operating on the invisible frontier of high-stakes cyber warfare. The series is a result of meticulous research by BAFTA award-winning creator Peter Kosminsky, lifting the veil on the most urgent battle of our time. In a thrilling cat and mouse game, Saara and the team at GCHQ must try to stay one step ahead and anticipate their opponents every hidden move. The clock is ticking as a battle with high stakes and unpredictable enemies takes place entirely online, with very real consequences. But how do you win a war most of the public don’t know you’re fighting?

Cast: Simon Pegg, Mark Rylance, Adrian Lester, Alex Jennings, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Hannah Khalique-Brown.

Executive Producer / Director / Writer: Peter Kosminsky

Executive Producers: Colin Callender and Noëlette Buckley

Director: Peter Kosminsky

Producer: Robert Jones

Co-Produced By: Playground, Stonehenge Films and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group in association with Channel 4. The series will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Format: 6 x 60″

Additional Writers: Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson and Amelia Spencer

EVERYTHING I KNOW ABOUT LOVE

Premiere Date: August 25

Logline: Four friends. One story of great love. A messy, raucous stumble into bad dates and heartaches – and surviving your twenties. The bestseller from the heart of Dolly Alderton.

Series Description: The central love story of Everything I Know About Love is between childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy. But it is also a raucous girl gang show, set in a 2012 London house-share inhabited by four girls – Maggie, Birdy and their mates from university, Amara and Nell. The series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?

Cast: Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Marli Siu, Aliyah Odoffin, Connor Finch, Jordan Peters and Ryan Bown

Creator, Writer & Executive Producer: Dolly Alderton

Executive Producers: Surian Fletcher-Jones, Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title Television and Jo McClellan for the BBC

Directors: China Moo-Young, Julia Ford

Producer: Simon Maloney

Produced by: Working Title Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Format: 7 x 45″, comedy-drama series

Filming Location: Manchester (UK), London (UK), New York (USA)

LAST LIGHT

Premiere Date: September 8

Logline: The series is based on Alex Scarrow’s international best-selling novel Last Light, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos.

Synopsis: Petro-chemist Andy Yeats knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Cast: Matthew Fox, Joanne Froggatt Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha, Hakeem Jomah

Director of all episodes: Dennie Gordon

Executive Producers: Dennie Gordon, Matthew Fox, William Choi, Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault, Diego Piasek, Patrick Massett, John Zinman

Co-Executive Producers: Rola Bauer and Steven Johnson

Producer: Veronika Lencova

Produced by: MGM International Television Productions in association with Peacock, Viaplay Group, MBC, and STAN.

Format: 5 x 45 min episodes, limited drama series.

Filming Location: Prague, Paris and Abu Dhabi.

VAMPIRE ACADEMY

Premiere Date: September 15

Series Logline: From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first.

Cast: Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner

Showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer / Director: Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Legacies)

Showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Marguerite MacIntyre

Executive Producers: Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar and Jillian DeFrehn

Directors: Bille Woodruff (first episode), Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton, Geoff Shotz and Julie Plec

Author: Richelle Mead

Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: 10 x 60 min episodes, YA drama

Filming Location: Spain

DRAGONS RESCUE RIDERS: HEROES OF THE SKY S4

Premiere Date: September 29

Season 4 Synopsis: The Rescue Rides are back with exciting adventures as they help Magnus reclaim his workshop from a group of baby, metal-eating Razortooth Metalmaw dragons before they eat him out of house and home- literally. Dak,Winger, Aggro and Burple find themselves dueling with a mischievous Copyclae dragon who can impersonate both their voices and powers. But when a dragon whose blast wipes out memories attacks Dak and Layla, it’s up to their dragon friends to bring their memories back before the twins forget they were “Rescue Riders” forever.

Cast: Nicolas Cantu, Brennley Brown, Carlos Alazraqui, Moira Quirk, Roshon Fegan, Brad Grusnick, Tara Strong, Zach Callison, Skai Jackson, Noah Bentley, Andre Robinson and Marsai Martin

Executive Producer: Jack Thomas (Regular Show, Dragons: Race to the Edge)

Co-Executive Producer: Brian Roberts (VeggieTales)

Produced By: DreamWorks Animation

Format: 6 episodes x 22 minutes

A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY

Premiere Date: October 6

Description: A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” The Brobergs – devoted to their faith, family, and community – were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered – and how they survived.

Cast: Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks and Lio Tipton, Mckenna Grace, Hendrix Yancey, Austin Stowell, Patrick Fischler, Bree Elrod, Philip Ettinger

Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer: Nick Antosca

Executive Producer: Alex Hedlund

Executive Producer / Director (multiple episodes, including 101): Eliza Hittman

Producers: Jan Broberg, Mary Ann Broberg

Consulting Producer: Skye Borgman for Top Knot Films

Produced by: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: 9 x 60 min, True Crime Limited Drama Series

ONE OF US IS LYING S2

Premiere Date: October 20

Description: Following the heart-pounding conclusion of Season One, the Bayview Four have a very deadly secret. In Season Two we’ll see just how far they’ll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other.

Cast: Marianly Tejada, Chibuikem Uche, Annalisa Cochrane, Cooper van Grootel, Jess McLeod, Melissa Collazo, Sara Thompson, Alimi Ballard

Writer/ Showrunner / Executive Producer: Erica Saleh

Executive Producers: Darío Madrona, John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions, Jan Oxenberg, Molly Nussbaum and Bill Johnson

Executive Producer / Director: Michael Weaver

Directors: Shannon Kohli, Roxanne Benjamin, Ben Semanoff

Produced By: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

Filming Location: New Zealand

Format: 8 x 60 min, drama series

THE CAPTURE (S2)

Premiere Date: November 3

Description: Series two of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues? Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features ‘invisible’ assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media.

Cast: Holliday Grainger, Paapa Essiedu, Indira Varma, Andy Nyman, Ron Perlman, Rob Yang, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Cavan Clerkin, Ginny Holder and Nigel Lindsay

Showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Ben Chanan

Executive Producers: David Heyman, Rosie Alison, and Tom Winchester for Heyday Television, Tom Coan for Universal International Studios, Ben Irving for the BBC alongside Ben Chanan and Derek Ritchie

Producer: Kristian Dench

Directors: James Kent, Philippa Langdale

Produced By: Heyday Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution and airs on the BBC One in the UK

Filming Location: London (UK)

Format: 6 x 60″, thriller series

THE MISSING (wt)

Premiere Date: November 10

Description: THE MISSING (wt) tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

Cast: Jeff Wilbusch, Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson, Michael Mosley

Showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: David E. Kelley

Executive Producers: Jason Horwitch, Jonathan Shapiro, Matthew Tinker (Kelley’s producing partner), Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott and Lisa Roos, Keshet International’s Alon Shrutzman, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir, Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv

Co-Executive Producer: Keshet Studios’ Heather Brewster

Director (multiple episodes, including 101) / Executive Producer: Barry Levinson

Author / Executive Producer: Dror A. Mishani

Produced By: Keshet Studios, the U.S. production arm of global content producer and distributor Keshet International, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group

Format: 8 x 60 min episodes, crime drama series

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN

Premiere Date: November 23

Description: In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in “Pitch Perfect,” Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Cast: Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova, Jameela Jamil

Showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Megan Amram

Executive Producers: Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films, Adam Devine

Executive Producer (episode 1) / Director (episodes 1-2): Todd Strauss-Schulson

Executive Producer / Producing Director (episodes 3, 4, 6): Richie Keen

Director (episode 5): Maureen Bharoocha

Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: 6 x 30 min episodes, comedy series

IRREVERENT

Premiere Date: November 30

Description: A criminal mediator from Chicago is forced to flee his life and everything he knows and hide out in a small Australian reef community in Far North Queensland posing as the new church Reverend. “Reverend Mackenzie Boyd” (not his real name) has made a mess so bad he can never go home, but he’s going to need all his considerable street smarts to pull off posing as clergy – something he doesn’t know the first thing about. If he slips up, he’s dead and, after a lifetime of crime, doing good works is not something that comes naturally. But “Mack” finds himself in a small beach town, with no phone or internet, amongst a community that is filled with people desperate for connection and crying out for leader. What at first seems like a perfect hiding place from the Chicago mob quickly becomes Mack’s home. But as he reluctantly settles into his new life, Chicago commences the hunt. The only way he will be able to stay off their radar will be to maintain the illusion that he is a Reverend. To do that though, Mack will have to appear to care. Trouble for Mack is, after all that pretending, it may just become a little bit real.

Log Line: In order to stay alive, an American criminal is forced to hide out in a small Australian reef town in Far North Queensland, posing as the new church Reverend.

Cast: Colin Donnell, PJ Byrne, Kylie Bracknell, Briallen Clarke, Tegan Stimson, Ed Oxenbould, Wayne Blair, Russell Dykstra, Calen Tassone, Jason Wilder

Showrunner / Creator / Writer: Paddy Macrae

Executive Producer / Writer: Andrew Knight

Executive Producer: Debbie Lee, Alastair McKinnon

Additional Writers: Andrew Anastasios, Angela McDonald, Darlene Johnson and Dan Knight

Directors: Jonathan Teplitzky and Lucy Gaffy

Producer: Tom Hoffie

Produced By: Matchbox Pictures, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is a co-production between Peacock and Netflix Australia. It will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution

Format: 10 x 60″, drama series

Filming Location: Queensland, Australia

THE BEST MAN: THE FINAL CHAPTERS

Premiere Date: December 22

Description: Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

Cast: Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau

Writers / Executive Producers: Malcolm D. Lee of Blackmaled Productions and Dayna Lynne North of Loud Sis Productions. Dominique Telson will oversee production for Blackmaled Productions.

Directors: Malcolm D. Lee (four episodes), Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend and Stacey Muhammad

Executive Producer: Sean Daniel of Hivemind

Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group