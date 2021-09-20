Last Light: Matthew Fox & Joanne Froggatt to Star in Thriller Series on Peacock

Matthew Fox (Lost) is returning to television with a starring role in Last Light for Peacock. Joanne Froggatt also stars in the thriller based on Alex Scarrow’s internationally best-selling novel. Five episodes have been ordered by the streaming service.

Peacock revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Peacock announced today a new 5-episode limited drama thriller series LAST LIGHT, starring and executive produced by Emmy(R) nominee Matthew Fox in his return to television, and starring Golden-Globe(R) Award-winner Joanne Froggatt, from MGM International TV Productions in association with Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay.

The series is based on Alex Scarrow’s international best-selling novel Last Light, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos.

Dennie Gordon (Jack Ryan) will direct and executive produce all episodes and is currently on the ground in Prague as an EP, producing the series.

Patrick Massett and John Zinman (Friday Night Lights, The Blacklist) will serve as Showrunners and Executive Producers.

Matthew Fox will executive produce along with William Choi / Entertainment 360 (Fox’s longtime manager).

“Last Light is the perfect combination of an action-packed limited series with a compelling family drama at its heart,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Led by fan-favorites Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt, this sweeping international saga spans several continents that provide a stunning global backdrop, yet is grounded in a relatable and topical story. We can’t wait to share this with Peacock audiences.”

“Just over a year ago, after recognizing the immense growth potential in the international market, we launched MGM International TV Productions with the goal of telling global stories that not only entertain, but also shed light on issues that are important to today’s audiences worldwide.” said Mark Burnett, Chairman of Worldwide Television at MGM.

“This is a timely thriller about society’s dependency on oil and its devastating effects on our planet. Diego Piasek, our head of development told me about Dennie connecting with this important message. Dennie is a multi-genre talented female director and her vision with Patrick and John, has shaped an urgent message for our audiences. We started this journey with Sydney and now with all our platform partners involved, we are poised to have this message heard in every corner of the globe,” added Rola Bauer, President of MGM International TV Productions.”