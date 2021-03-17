Poker Face: Peacock Orders Mystery Series Starring Natasha Lyonne

Poker Face has been ordered to series by Peacock. The new mystery series, which stars Natasha Lyonne, received a 10-episode order by the streaming service.

Peacock revealed more about the new mysteries series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Peacock today announced a straight to series 10-episode order for POKER FACE, Rian Johnson’s first television series. From T-Street and MRC Television, Natasha Lyonne will star in the hour-long mystery series. “Rian Johnson’s distinct sensibility and talent for telling edge-of-your-seat mysteries is a massive gift for Peacock, and we can’t wait for audiences to delve into each case,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Paired with the acting genius of Natasha Lyonne, this series will be entertaining and addictive.” Said Rian Johnson: “I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching. It’s my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock.” MRC Television President Elise Henderson said “Rian is a gifted writer and director who draws you in with his unique approach to mystery and we’re so proud to partner with him, and Ram, and to have Natasha Lyonne as our lead, and land this phenomenal show at Peacock with a talented team.” Johnson will serve as creator, writer and director of the original series. He will also executive produce alongside partner Ram Bergman and T-Street television president Nena Rodrigue.”

A premiere date for Poker Face was not revealed.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the Poker Face TV series on Peacock when it arrives?