Frogger: Peacock Orders Obstacle Course Series Based on Video Game

Frogger is coming to television in the form of a new obstacle course game show. Peacock has ordered the series based on the popular 1980s video game. Thirteen episodes featuring 12 different courses have been planned, and casting is currently ongoing.

Peacock revealed more about the new Frogger game show in a press release. Check that out below.

“Peacock leaps into extreme fun and nostalgia with a series order of FROGGER, a larger-than-life physical competition series based on the iconic 1980’s video game. A worldwide phenomenon since its introduction by Konami in 1981, Frogger has remained one of the most classic and beloved video game franchises of all time with a library spanning more than 30 titles across various platforms. The show FROGGER brings to life this popular franchise and supersizes it on an epic course! Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild, whimsical FROGGER world, filled with all the simple but challenging elements of the mega-hit from Konami. A fierce and ridiculously fun competition, FROGGER will feature twelve outrageous obstacle courses or “crossings.” These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course. Contestants from across the country will test their talent in a competition requiring skill, strength, strategy and problem-solving smarts. Who will have what it takes to be America’s finest FROGGER and jump away with a massive cash prize?”

