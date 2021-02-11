The Best Man: Final Chapters: Peacock Orders Dramedy Series with Movie Cast

The Best Man: Final Chapters is coming to Peacock with the original cast of the films returning. Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau are all returning, and viewers will see a 10-episode limited dramedy series when it lands on the streaming service.

The first film in the trilogy premiered in 1999 with the last film being released in 2013. No details about the plot of the series were revealed. The films followed a group of friends living in Chicago.

Peacock did say a bit more about the revival in a press release.

“Peacock has ordered 10 episodes of the limited dramedy series THE BEST MAN: FINAL CHAPTERS from Universal Television, written and executive produced by Malcolm D. Lee and Dayna Lynne North. · The star-studded original cast from the hit films are set to return including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau. · “We’re excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of The Best Man for Peacock,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.” · Universal Television President Erin Underhill said, “When Malcolm joined the UTV family, our first conversation was about our collective desire to bring his groundbreaking Universal feature franchise to television. Three years and one pandemic later, we’re on the brink of doing just that. I’m thrilled for us all to see this goal come to fruition.” · Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. · “Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise,” said Malcolm D. Lee. “We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in ‘The Best Man’ universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

A premiere date for the new The Best Man: Final Chapters has not been released.

