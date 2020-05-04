Menu

Battlestar Galactica: Michael Lesslie to Lead New Reboot Series for Peacock

by Jessica Pena,

Battlestar Galactica is officially coming back! Deadline reports Michael Lesslie has been named as showrunner for the upcoming Peacock reboot TV show.

The original ABC series ” centered on the last group of humans on the verge of extinction after a series of wars with a robot race, The Cylons, destroyed the Twelve Colonies. All the humans are left in one remaining battleship group, anchored by the Galactica, as they search for their last option for survival: a fabled Thirteenth Colony known as Earth.” The show ran from 1978 to 1979 and was rebooted in 2004 on the Sci-Fi Channel.

The new Battlestar Galactica comes from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. Michael Lesslie will write and executive produce the series for Peacock.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Battlestar Galactica? Will you watch the new reboot series?


3
Hell Yeah, I'll watch. Loved the dark prev reboot.

I'll watch this new reboot series if the storyline was similar to the original series instead of that 2004 dark reboot.

The darker reboot was far more enjoyable than the original series. Having said that, not really waiting for a reboot of any Battle Star Galactica.

StarGate would be be a far better prospect to reboot.

