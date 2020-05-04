Battlestar Galactica: Michael Lesslie to Lead New Reboot Series for Peacock

Battlestar Galactica is officially coming back! Deadline reports Michael Lesslie has been named as showrunner for the upcoming Peacock reboot TV show.

The original ABC series ” centered on the last group of humans on the verge of extinction after a series of wars with a robot race, The Cylons, destroyed the Twelve Colonies. All the humans are left in one remaining battleship group, anchored by the Galactica, as they search for their last option for survival: a fabled Thirteenth Colony known as Earth.” The show ran from 1978 to 1979 and was rebooted in 2004 on the Sci-Fi Channel.

The new Battlestar Galactica comes from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. Michael Lesslie will write and executive produce the series for Peacock.

