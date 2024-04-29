Hot Bench: Seasons 11 and 12; Syndicated Court Show Renewed Through 2025-26

Hot Bench is going to keep heating things up in the courtroom. The syndicated courtroom series has been renewed for two more seasons.

The series, which features Judge Yodit Tewolde, Judge Rachel Juarez, and Judge Michael Corriero, is from Judge Judy Sheindlin. Judge Judy will also continue for two more seasons in syndication.

The following was revealed about the court series’ renewal.

“The top two court shows in syndication – JUDGE JUDY and HOT BENCH – have been renewed in 95% of the country through the 2025-26 season, it was announced today by Greg Guenther, SVP of domestic sales for CBS Media Ventures. “JUDGE JUDY and HOT BENCH are a powerful one-two punch for stations,” Guenther said. “Together, these two shows account for 67% of all minutes watched in the nationally syndicated court genre. Our station clients can’t get enough of this premium product and were eager to keep both shows in their daytime lineups.” HOT BENCH HOT BENCH was reupped for two more years by CBS Stations in major markets, as well as stations owned by Sinclair, Nexstar, Tegna, Scripps, FOX Stations, Gray and Weigel. “HOT BENCH is the only court show to grow year over year this season, increasing +14% in total viewers and +13% among the key women 25-54 demographic.” – Greg Guenther HOT BENCH by the numbers …

2 million daily viewers.

#2 court show in syndication, behind only JUDGE JUDY.

8.3 billion total minutes watched this season.

Fastest-growing first-run syndicated show this year in homes (+24,000), total viewers (+244,000) and women 25-54 (+24,000) year to year.

#2 syndicated strip in New York in total viewers and builds on its JUDGE JUDY lead-in on WCBS by +21% among total viewers.

The premiere date for season 11 of Hot Bench will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this court series? Are you happy to see it return for two more seasons?