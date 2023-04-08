Justice for the People with Judge Milian: Star of Cancelled People’s Court Gets New Syndicated Series

Judge Marilyn Milian is returning to the bench in a new series only months after The People’s Court cancellation. She will star in a new first-run syndication court show — Justice for the People with Judge Milian. The new show will launch on stations across the country this fall.

The long-running Judge Mathis series was cancelled on the same day as People’s Court, and Greg Mathis has also landed a new syndicated series.

More was revealed about this new series in a press release.

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group — the largest supplier of first-run syndicated programming for broadcast television stations — proudly announces a ‘firm go’ for the production and launch of its 73rd and newest HD television series JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE MILIAN. The new court series is a daily one-hour strip for fall 2023, available to broadcast television stations nationwide.

Over the past 13 years, Allen Media Group has launched nine court series, making it the largest owner/producer/distributor of television court programming in the world. Allen Media Group now owns, produces, and distributes nine of the eleven U.S. television court series currently in production. The initial Allen Media Group court series, AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, premiered in fall 2010. The additional Allen Media Group court series are JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN, SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN, THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT, WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE, and three brand-new court series – EQUAL JUSTICE WITH JUDGE EBONI K. WILLIAMS, MATHIS COURT WITH JUDGE MATHIS, and JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE MILIAN – all three debuting in fall 2023.

Integral to the launch of JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE MILIAN will be Judge Marilyn Milian herself. Milian will make herself available to news departments of local broadcast television station partners to offer her own insightful expert legal commentary pertaining to locally-significant and nationally-newsworthy legal cases. This promotional campaign by Milian is part of AMG’s commitment to publicize JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE MILIAN exclusively in broadcast television markets across the country, and providing this content will add value and give local newscasts more connection with prominent national and regional stories.

The first Hispanic arbitrator to preside over an English-language American court series, Judge Marilyn Milian just completed her 22nd season of THE PEOPLE’S COURT–making her the longest-presiding judge of this iconic courtroom series. During Milian’s 22 seasons as host and judge, THE PEOPLE’S COURT was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program 15 times, and won 4 times, which officially gives THE PEOPLE’S COURT the most Daytime Emmy wins in the court show genre.

Milian received her undergraduate degree at the University of Miami and then earned her law degree from Georgetown Law School. Milian spent a year working at Harvard Law School and then served as Florida Assistant State Attorney for Dade County from 1984-1994. In 1994 Milian was appointed to the County Court bench, and assigned to the Domestic Violence, Civil and Criminal Divisions. In 1999, Milian was appointed to the 11th Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County, where she served in the Criminal Division. Milian replaced Jerry Sheindlin as judge of THE PEOPLE’S COURT in 2001.

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to add our ninth television court series JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE MILIAN to our amazing portfolio of court shows,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Judge Marilyn Milian is an outstanding, charismatic, and brilliant television host, and we are extremely confident that our ninth and newest court series with Judge Milian will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Lauren Lake, Judge Eboni K. Williams, and Judge Greg Mathis.”

“I am extremely proud and excited to work with Byron Allen and Allen Media Group to bring JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE MILIAN to television while helping to enhance legal news coverage for local stations this fall,” said Judge Marilyn Milian. “Byron’s tireless commitment and vision is unwavering and unmatched. I am absolutely certain that working together, we will make the courtroom genre stronger than it’s ever been before.”

JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE MILIAN is produced and distributed globally by Allen Media Group.