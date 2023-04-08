Sex/Life: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Three for Dramedy Series

Sex/Life will not return for a third season. Netflix canceled the dramedy series a month after its second season aired on the streaming service.

Starring Sarah Shahi, Margaret Odette, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos, the series follows a woman who misses her exciting life before she was married and focused on her career. Inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easto, the series follows Billie (Shahi) as she finds herself involved in a love triangle.

Per Deadline, Netflix revealed that “the second season brought the series to a natural close, wrapping up the storylines for key characters whose relationships come to a happy conclusion, adding the streamer is proud of the show and the work put in to it by producers, cast and crew.”

What do you think? Did you want a third season of Sex/Life on Netflix? Or did it come to a natural conclusion, as the streaming service said?