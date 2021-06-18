Grand Army: Cancelled, No Season Two for Netflix Teen Drama Series

Another Netflix series has received an early discharge. The streaming service has cancelled the Grand Army TV series after one season of nine episodes.

Based on the 2013 play Slut: The Play by Katie Cappiello, the Grand Army TV series stars Odessa A’zion, Maliq Johnson, Amalia Yoo, Amir Bageria, Odley Jean, Alphonso Romero Jones II, Brittany Adebumola, and Crystal Sha’re Nelson. The teen drama revolves around five students who attend the largest public high school in Brooklyn as they take on a chaotic world and wrestle with sexual, racial, and economic politics.

Cappiello created the drama and executive produced with Joshua Donen, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Nicolette Donen, and Elizabeth Kling.

The first season was released on October 16th of last year. Prior to the show’s debut, three of the show’s writers reportedly quit the series due to claims of “racist exploration and abuse”. It’s unclear if the backstage drama had any impact on the show’s future.

Sorry 2, 3 writers including me. Aforementioned tweet is just top of the iceberg. I’m sickened they chose this wording for the tweet and are whoring around the American flag in the trailer as though anything about this project was united — Ming Peiffer (@mingpdynasty) September 2, 2020

Variety was the first to report the cancellation.

status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here. Check out ourto track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows