Grand Army: Cancelled, No Season Two for Netflix Teen Drama Series

by Trevor Kimball,

Grand Army TV show on Netflix: canceled, no season 2

(Netflix)

Another Netflix series has received an early discharge. The streaming service has cancelled the Grand Army TV series after one season of nine episodes.

Based on the 2013 play Slut: The Play by Katie Cappiello, the Grand Army TV series stars Odessa A’zion, Maliq Johnson, Amalia Yoo, Amir Bageria, Odley Jean, Alphonso Romero Jones II, Brittany Adebumola, and Crystal Sha’re Nelson. The teen drama revolves around five students who attend the largest public high school in Brooklyn as they take on a chaotic world and wrestle with sexual, racial, and economic politics.

Cappiello created the drama and executive produced with Joshua Donen, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Nicolette Donen, and Elizabeth Kling.

The first season was released on October 16th of last year. Prior to the show’s debut, three of the show’s writers reportedly quit the series due to claims of “racist exploration and abuse”. It’s unclear if the backstage drama had any impact on the show’s future.

Variety was the first to report the cancellation.

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of the Grand Army TV show? Are you disappointed that the show’s been cancelled and won’t have a second season?




