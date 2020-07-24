Outer Banks: Season Two Renewal for Netflix Teen Drama Series

Netflix is returning to North Carolina. The streaming service just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for a second season.

The drama series “a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (aka the Pogues) in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.” The cast includes Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, and Drew Starkey.

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for season two of Outer Banks, but you can see the renewal announcement below:

Outer Banks has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/01Irbq79Xi — Netflix (@netflix) July 24, 2020

What do you think? Have you seen Outer Banks? Will you watch season two?