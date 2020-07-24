Supernatural: Season 15; CW Chief Wants to “Make an Event” Out of Final Episodes

How will you celebrate the final season of Supernatural? Recently, CW boss Mark Pedowitz spoke with Variety about the network’s plans for the last episodes of the TV show’s 15th and final season.

The long-running series follows the Winchester brothers — Sam (jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) — as they cross the lonely and mysterious back roads of the country in their 1967 Chevy Impala. The cast also includes Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert.

Like many other TV shows, Supernatural shut down production on its final episodes in March because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The The CW series still has two episodes left to film, and network boss Mark Pedowitz says he plans on celebrating the show’s final episodes with an event in either September or October:

We’re going to take the negative of what happened and turn it into a positive. We plan to make an event out of it.”

