Lioness, The Madison: Renewals Expected for Taylor Sheridan Series on Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan is doing well for Paramount+, and two of his shows may soon see renewals. These shows are Lioness and The Madison. This would be for season three of Lioness and an early season two pickup for The Madison. That series has not even premiered its first season yet.

This news follows Sheridan’s praise at a recent press event. Deadline said the following about the future of Lioness and The Madison:

“That will continue with new seasons for Yellowstone spinoff The Madison and Lioness, sources tell Deadline. It would be an early Season 2 renewal for The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, ahead of its series debut on Paramount+, and a long-awaited Season 3 pickup for Lioness. Its star Zoe Saldaña already had a deal in place spanning three seasons but co-star Nicole Kidman had to make a new one for Season 3, which was a contributing factor to the delay, sources said. The new seasons will film at the new 450,000 sf production campus in Fort Worth Texas’ 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development. It was recently launched as a partnership between SGS Studios, Sheridan’s company with 101 Studios CEO David Glasser; Paramount Television and Hillwood, a Perot Company.”

Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman star in Lioness, which follows a covert operation that embeds female operatives undercover.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, and Amiah Miller star in The Madison, which is a spin-off of Yellowstone. The series will follow a New York City family as they move to Central Montana.

What do you think? Do you watch Lioness? Are you hoping for a third season? Do you plan to watch The Madison?