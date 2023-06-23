Star Trek: Prodigy: Cancelled by Paramount+ But Season Two Will Be Completed

Paramount+ has changed course. The streaming service has cancelled the Star Trek: Prodigy TV series despite having already renewed it for a second season.

An animated adventure series aimed at younger viewers, the Star Trek: Prodigy TV show was created by Kevin & Dan Hageman. The series features the voices of Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Jimmi Simpson, John Noble, and Kate Mulgrew.

The story takes place in 2383, five years after the conclusion of the events seen in the Star Trek: Voyager series. A motley crew of young aliens come across the USS Protostar, an abandoned Starfleet vessel in the Tars Lamora prison colony. Taking control of the ship, the group must learn to work together as they make their way from the Delta Quadrant to the Alpha Quadrant. They are aided by the ship’s Emergency Training Holographic Advisor, which is based on the likeness of Admiral Kathryn Janeway (Mulgrew), the former captain of the USS Voyager.

Star Trek: Prodigy was ordered to series in April 2020 and the program launched on Paramount+ in October 2021. Its second season renewal was announced the next month. The first season of 20 episodes finished being released in December 2022. Episodes were released on the Nickelodeon cable channel weeks after their streaming debuts.

Paramount+ has now cancelled the Star Trek: Prodigy series and will soon remove the first season from the service. However, the second season will be completed, and CBS Studios will shop the series for a new buyer. The decision to cut the show is part of the company’s plan to take tax write-offs for underperforming series. Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have taken similar actions in recent months.

The streamer has also cancelled The Game reboot, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and Queen of the Universe, and those shows will also be pulled soon. A statement from Paramount+ reads, “We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors.”