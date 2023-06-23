Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies: Cancelled, No Second Season for Musical Prequel Series on Paramount+

School’s out, permanently. Paramount+ has cancelled the Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies TV series, so the streamer won’t be making a second season.

Starring Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, and Jackie Hoffman, the series is set in 1954, four years before the events seen in the Grease film.

Showrunner Annabel Oakes wrote the first season’s ten episodes, released between April 6th and June 1st. Paramount+ will soon remove the first season of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies from the service and won’t be making a second season. Paramount Television Studios will have the option to shop the series elsewhere.

The decision to cut the show is part of the company’s plan to take tax write-offs for underperforming series. Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have taken similar actions in recent months.

The streamer has also cancelled The Game reboot, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Queen of the Universe, and those shows will also be pulled soon. A statement from Paramount+ reads, “We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors.”

What do you think? Have you watched the Pink Ladies TV series? Are you disappointed that the Paramount+ series has been cancelled?

