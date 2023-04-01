The Great American Joke Off: Season One Viewer Votes

The art of comedy is at the heart of the first season of The CW’s Great American Joke Off TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Great American Joke Off is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Great American Joke Off here.

A CW comedy panel series, The Great American Joke Off TV show is hosted by Dulcé Sloan. In each episode, two sets of three-person teams of comedians are tested on their skill in crafting joke setups, creating punchlines, and providing photo captions to performing solo spots, dropping risqué innuendos, and ranting about life’s petty irritations. Sloan decides which team has won each round based on who she thinks has been the funniest. Guests include Chanel Ali, Fahim Anwar, Alonzo Bodden, Matthew Broussard, Ed Gamble, Rhys James, Milton Jones, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Joe List, Ismael Loutfi, Luke Mones, Glenn Moore, and Mark Normand.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Great American Joke Off TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think The Great American Joke Off should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?