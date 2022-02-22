All American: Homecoming: Season One Viewer Votes

Can Simone and Damon make it in the first season of the All American: Homecoming TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like All American: Homecoming is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of All American: Homecoming here.

A CW sports drama series, the All American: Homecoming TV show is a spin-off of the All American series. It stars Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, and Netta Walker. Set against the backdrop of the highly competitive HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, the story revolves around two young talented athletes and students. Simone Hicks (Maya) is a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to greatness after some time away from the court. Meanwhile, Damon Sims (Smith) is an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. As they contend with the high stakes of college sports, Simone and Damon also navigate the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious HBCU.





