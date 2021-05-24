All American: Homecoming, Naomi: CW Orders Two New Scripted TV Series

The smallest broadcast network has added two new dramas to its 2021-22 season plans. The CW has officially ordered All American: Homecoming and Naomi to series.

All American: Homecoming, a spin-off of the popular All American series, is written and executive produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. A backdoor pilot will air as part of All American’s current third season later this summer.

A young-adult drama, the show takes place against a college sports backdrop. The story follows All American’s Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills, and Damons Sims (Peyton Alex Smith), an elite baseball player from Chicago. The pair contend with the high-stakes world of college sports while also navigating the challenges, temptations, and drama of early adulthood while attending a prestigious Historically Black College. Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, and Camille Hyde also star.

Meanwhile, the new Naomi series is written and executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship. It’s based on the 2019 DC Comics series written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and drawn by Jamal Campbell.

A superhero drama, the show follows a teenage girl named Naomi’s (Kaci Walfall) journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the Multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, and Aidan Gemme also star.

The CW announced the new series via Twitter and is expected to release its 2021-22 schedule tomorrow.

As for the other possible new series, Tom Swift, a spin-off of Nancy Drew, remains in contention. The network has passed on Our Ladies of Brooklyn from Jennie Snyder Urman, and Black Lightning spin-off Painkiller. Powerpuff, based on The Powerpuff Girls animated series, will be reworked and another pilot will be made.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to checking out the new All American: Homecoming and Naomi TV series on The CW?