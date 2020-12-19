All American: CW Developing College Spin-Off Series

All American will return to the CW with its third season next month, and the network is considering adding a series in the same world, per TV Line.

Geffri Maya (above, left) would star in the spin-off as her character heads off to college. She plays Simone Hicks, the girlfriend of Jordan Baker played by Michael Evans Behling. A backdoor pilot will air for the potential series during the upcoming season of All American.

Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook, Chad L. Coleman, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, and Jalyn Hall also star in the current series, which is based on the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger.

All American will premiere its third season on The CW on January 18th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of All American? Will you watch the spin-off if it is picked up by The CW?