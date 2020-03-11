Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

All American: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three on The CW?

by Telly Vulture

All American TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 3?

Photo: Tina Thorpe/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the All American TV show on The CWCan this football series win the ratings game? Has the All American TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of All American, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the All American TV show stars Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook, Chad L. Coleman, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, and Jalyn Hall. Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the story centers on Spencer James (Ezra), a rising high school football player and an A student at Compton’s South Crenshaw High. When Beverly High football coach Billy Baker (Diggs) recruits Spencer to join his team, the young man must learn how to live in two worlds at once, maintain his grades, and still leave it all on the field. In season two, Spencer is now a football State Champion who must decide whether he should stay in Beverly Hills or move back to South LA to reunite with his family and play for his father.
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of All American averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 719,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 8% and 8%, respectively. Find out how All American stacks up against other The CW TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
All American has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew All American for season three? The smallest network doesn’t rely on ratings as much as the other networks. Still, they can be an indication of a show’s popularity. Unless viewer interest in this show wanes significantly, I think it will be renewed. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on All American cancellation or renewal news.

1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed the All American series for a third season.
 

All American Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the All American TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
ScottEssieWyattJan and DonShawnee Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scott
Reader
Scott

Ya’ll be crazy cancelling this show now!!! From where it started to Spencer getting shot… the show is where you cant get enough of!! RENEW RENEW RENEW!!!!!! For someone that lives in Atlantic Canada and Atlantic Time and has to RECORD every episode so he can watch it!!!

RENEW RENEW RENEW!!!!

If not send it to Netflix!!!
Dont stop the show till the very end!!

Thank You

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 4, 2020 8:51 pm
Essie
Reader
Essie

Yes, please renew it. I love this show. Thanks.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
January 7, 2020 5:26 pm
Wyatt
Reader
Wyatt

Hi my name is Wyatt and plz renew the all American becuse this is the only show I will gave it a five star rating it is the best show if u do not I will cri I have what it when it came out and I buy all the episodes plz and have a good day.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
January 4, 2020 3:15 pm
Jan and Don
Reader
Jan and Don

We’d be very upset, it’s a good show. There are too few good programs now a days, too many trashy reality shows. It’s a good one. Keep it

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
January 1, 2020 2:39 pm
Shawnee
Reader
Shawnee

I would be upset if the show was canceled. So many shows are canceled; leaving a cliff hanger. At least finish the story.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
December 29, 2019 10:10 am
no name
Reader
no name

my heart would be so upset if they didn’t continue this show, this can not be the way it ends

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
December 16, 2019 9:54 pm
Michael burton
Reader
Michael burton

I would be devastated if it doesn’t continue I love this show

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
December 12, 2019 6:05 pm
Linda Rice
Reader
Linda Rice

Loving this show great characters great actors great storyline I wish I could see more of it

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
November 5, 2019 6:01 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz