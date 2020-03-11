Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the All American TV show stars Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook, Chad L. Coleman, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, and Jalyn Hall. Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the story centers on Spencer James (Ezra), a rising high school football player and an A student at Compton’s South Crenshaw High. When Beverly High football coach Billy Baker (Diggs) recruits Spencer to join his team, the young man must learn how to live in two worlds at once, maintain his grades, and still leave it all on the field. In season two, Spencer is now a football State Champion who must decide whether he should stay in Beverly Hills or move back to South LA to reunite with his family and play for his father.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of All American averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 719,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 8% and 8%, respectively. Find out how All American stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S All American has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew All American for season three? The smallest network doesn’t rely on ratings as much as the other networks. Still, they can be an indication of a show’s popularity. Unless viewer interest in this show wanes significantly, I think it will be renewed. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on All American cancellation or renewal news.

1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed the All American series for a third season.



