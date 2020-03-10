All American: Season Two Ratings

Each season, The CW seems to give more and more of its timeslots to TV shows that are based on comic books. Last season, the network decided to stick with a high school football series, All American, despite the fact that none of the show’s characters have superpowers. Will this drama stick around? Will All American be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A sports drama, the All American TV show stars Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Karimah Westbrook, Chad L. Coleman, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, and Jalyn Hall. Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the story centers on Spencer James (Ezra), a rising high school football player and an A student at Compton’s South Crenshaw High. When Beverly High football coach Billy Baker (Diggs) recruits Spencer to join his team, the young man must learn how to live in two worlds at once, maintain his grades, and still leave it all on the field. In season two, Spencer is now a football State Champion who must decide whether he should stay in Beverly Hills or move back to South LA to reunite with his family and play for his father.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival.

*1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed the All American series for a third season.