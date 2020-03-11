Station 19: Season Four; ABC Series Renewed for 2020-21 Season

It’s a good day for the men and women of Seattle Fire Station 19. ABC has issued an early fourth season renewal for the Station 19 TV show. The third season of the dramatic series currently airs on Thursday nights and averages a 1.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 6.27 million viewers. Compared to the second season, that’s up by 7.5% in the demo and up by 18.6% in viewers.

Heres the season four renewal announcement:

‘STATION 19’ RENEWED FOR FOURTH SEASON

Current Season Is Most-Watched Ever Show Ranks as the No. 1 Program in Thursday’s 8 p.m. Hour in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49

New Episode Airs Thursday, March 12, at 8|7c on ABC

ABC has renewed “Station 19” for a fourth season, it was announced today by Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Editor’s note: The season 17 pickup of “Grey’s Anatomy” was previously announced in May 2019.

“Krista Vernoff is a sharp, superb storyteller and we’re so grateful to her – along with the talented cast and crew – for all they’ve done to make ‘Station 19’ thrive this season,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “This addictive, rich show is hitting series highs this year for a reason, and we can’t wait to deliver more great stories to our passionate audience.”

Ranking as the No. 1 program in Thursday’s 8:00 p.m. hour this season in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49, ABC’s “Station 19” is growing its overall audience over its prior season (+9%) to deliver its most-watched season ever. In addition, after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms, “Station 19” averages 13.5 million Total Viewers and a 3.71 rating in Adults 18-49 this season.

“Station 19” follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series from Shondaland and the executive producers of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder” takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.

In “Born to Run,” this Thursday’s all-new episode airing at 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT, the Station 19 crew responds to a drunk driver scene. Meanwhile, Dean receives advice from Pruitt on a difficult situation, and Sullivan seeks help from Dr. Amelia Shepherd. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

“Station 19” stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Krista Vernoff (“Grey’s Anatomy”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay (“Pitch” and “Sons of Anarchy”) serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series.