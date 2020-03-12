Survivor: Seasons 41 and 42; CBS Production Delayed for 2020-21 Cycles

Survivor is currently airing season 40 on CBS, but there is news now available for the next two seasons. Production has been delayed on both season 41 and season 42. The delay is due to the coronavirus concerns. Season 41 was due to start production on March 24 in Fiji. Season 42 was set to start filming on May 24.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Jeff Probst sent out a later to his crew about the delay of the CBS series. The letter is below.

“Hey Survivor crew, Due to the growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19 and the corresponding desire for the continued well-being of our amazing crew, we have decided to push back our start date for Survivor season 41. Though Fiji has no reported cases and is beautifully remote, our crew numbers over 400 and are flying in from over 20 different countries, creating a need for more time to fully analyze and create our new production safety plan. This situation is unprecedented and we are learning more information every day. It is out of concern for the well-being of all of you that we have taken this step. Our intention is to begin production after the S40 live show. Therefore, subject to new information, our new planned start date for production would be on or about May 19th, 2020. Our intention is to still to shoot both seasons 41 and 42. We know many of you will have questions and we will start a communication chain to keep everybody up to date. We are the most experienced international television team in the world and for 20 years we have calmly and successfully managed a variety of production issues. We will navigate this one the same way. Thank you for understanding our need for this extra time to create our plan. Jeff”

What do you think? Are you surprised that Survivor has delayed production? Is it the right move?