Bull, Magnum PI, NCIS: New Orleans, Neighborhood: CBS Shows Set Tentative Production Dates for 2020-21 Season

CBS is trying to get its fall season started! Tentative production start dates for several CBS shows have been set. These dates could change if the situation warrants, but things are looking good for fans of Bull, Magnum PI, and more.

Deadline revealed the following about the return to production for these shows and more:

“NCIS: New Orleans is eyeing a September 21 start for its seventh season, The Unicorn is looking to start filming Season 2 on October 12, while The Neighborhood is on track to have its first Season 3 table read on September 16. Additionally, two series that had already been given a green light to restart production, Bull and Magnum P.I., also have penciled in return dates, September 25 and September 14, respectively.”

Premiere dates have not been set. CBS has filled in their early fall schedule with non-scripted and picked up shows for the time being.

What do you think? Are you excited to see that actors are headed back to work on your favorite CBS shows?