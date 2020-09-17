Magnum PI: Season Three Production Begins with Traditional Hawaiian Blessing

Magnum PI is getting ready for its brand new season. Production has begun on season three of the CBS reboot series and it kicked off with its traditional Hawaiian blessing. Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill star in the action-adventure series which films in Hawaii.

A premiere date for the third season has not yet been set but the network previously announced that the show would return sometime during the 2020-21 season.

Check out the post announcing the blessing for Magnum PI that took place below.

Production begins with a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony! #MagnumPI pic.twitter.com/WgU18fH5sv — Magnum P.I. (@MagnumPICBS) September 16, 2020

What do you think? Are you a fan of the current Magnum PI TV series? Will you watch season three on CBS when it debuts?