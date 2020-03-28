Will the Dobermans catch Magnum in the second season of the Magnum PI TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Magnum PI is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Magnum PI here.
A CBS action-drama series, Magnum PI stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill. This reboot of the 1980s TV show follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. He lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins (Weeks), a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent who keeps Magnum in line. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, chopper pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin (Hill) and Orville “Rick” Wright (Knighton), a former Marine door-gunner who now runs a nightclub. Magnum frequently has run-ins with police detective Gordon Katsumoto (Kang) and the two are more alike than either cares to admit. Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta (Hill) is one of Magnum’s biggest fans and is also the unofficial “House Mom” and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest.
What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Magnum PI TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Magnum PI on CBS should be cancelled or renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
I love this show it has a lot of action in it please don’t cancal this show
I look forward to watching this show every week , please don’t cancel it.
Please don’t cancel show. One of the only tv dramas i enjoy!
I love this show ! I really hope it gets renewed for a 3rd season and many more after that ! And to all the characters on the show keep doing the great job you are all amazing ! And to the producers and writers keep it up don’t cancel this show
This is my favorite show!! Most reboot shows can’t match the original series (Tom Selleck) but this one is fantastic. The plots are superior, the characters are endearing and cast outstanding. I would like to see Tim Kang get more exposure. PLEASE keep it on the air . If I could have unlimited number of votes … this show would get them all
Love this show and have missed it over the last month or show. MacGyver is the pits … it needs to come off! Will be so disappointed if you do not renew this show.
Please bring Magnum back for a season 3, it is my favorite show. His dedication, loyalty, strength, courage, caring, and friendships are admiral qualities so rare in t.v. shows these days. Finally there is a decent show on, please renew this. The world has enough shows about bad behavior. Let the good guys win, please let us have our 2020 Lone Ranger, this world needs more heroes, and this one is pretty dang great!
RENEW! We need this show in Hawaii. I use to live in Waimanalo about 2 miles down the beach from the old Robin Masters Estate and need to keep seeing the Hawaiian scenery.
Renew! It’s a decent, fun, exciting show with a great cast, excellent writing and beautiful scenery. No down marks for this show.
‘Magnum’ is a Great show! Please do not ever Cancel. All of the characters are fantastic and we all Love the two Doberman Pinscher’s Zeus and Apollo! We also Love that the show overlaps with ‘Hawaii Five-0’ and some of the actors may appear in both TV shows. Thank you CBS for a fun and action filled TV show with great stories! ~ Peace, Marc
Love, Love, Love this show, Magnum, Higgins and the entire crew including Zeus and Apollo.
This show is downright entertaining, laughs, cries, and many awww moments. We love this show so much we look forward to the next episode. Hope this show has a good run like Supernatural had.
Excellent Entertaining!!!!!!!
Magnum PI is a fun, entertaining and highly enjoyable series. Definitely look forward to watching it every week. Missing it at the moment. Can’t we have Mcyver and Magnum PI together with Hawaii 50 as a sequence on Friday nights.
Magnum pi great series , love me some Higgins !!!
Magnum may not be a “great” show but it is enjoyable entertainment which I woulld like to continue watching