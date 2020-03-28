Menu

Magnum PI: Season Two Viewer Votes

Published:

Magnum PI TV show on CBS: season 2 viewer votes (cancel or renew?)

Photo: CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Will the Dobermans catch Magnum in the second season of the Magnum PI TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Magnum PI is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Magnum PI here.

A CBS action-drama series, Magnum PI stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill. This reboot of the 1980s TV show follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. He lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins (Weeks), a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent who keeps Magnum in line. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, chopper pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin (Hill) and Orville “Rick” Wright (Knighton), a former Marine door-gunner who now runs a nightclub. Magnum frequently has run-ins with police detective Gordon Katsumoto (Kang) and the two are more alike than either cares to admit. Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta (Hill) is one of Magnum’s biggest fans and is also the unofficial “House Mom” and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Magnum PI TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Magnum PI on CBS should be cancelled or renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Leave a Reply

Deborah



I love this show it has a lot of action in it please don’t cancal this show

March 27, 2020 5:27 pm
March 27, 2020 5:27 pm
Jonathan Phillip Heyl



I look forward to watching this show every week , please don’t cancel it.

March 27, 2020 12:29 am
March 27, 2020 12:29 am
Dave Hodgins



Please don’t cancel show. One of the only tv dramas i enjoy!

March 26, 2020 11:26 pm
March 26, 2020 11:26 pm
Michelle



I love this show ! I really hope it gets renewed for a 3rd season and many more after that ! And to all the characters on the show keep doing the great job you are all amazing ! And to the producers and writers keep it up don’t cancel this show

March 26, 2020 6:37 pm
March 26, 2020 6:37 pm
Judith Dana



This is my favorite show!! Most reboot shows can’t match the original series (Tom Selleck) but this one is fantastic. The plots are superior, the characters are endearing and cast outstanding. I would like to see Tim Kang get more exposure. PLEASE keep it on the air . If I could have unlimited number of votes … this show would get them all

March 24, 2020 3:36 pm
March 24, 2020 3:36 pm
Janice



Love this show and have missed it over the last month or show. MacGyver is the pits … it needs to come off! Will be so disappointed if you do not renew this show.

March 20, 2020 9:46 pm
March 20, 2020 9:46 pm
V. Moyet



Please bring Magnum back for a season 3, it is my favorite show. His dedication, loyalty, strength, courage, caring, and friendships are admiral qualities so rare in t.v. shows these days. Finally there is a decent show on, please renew this. The world has enough shows about bad behavior. Let the good guys win, please let us have our 2020 Lone Ranger, this world needs more heroes, and this one is pretty dang great!

March 20, 2020 9:19 pm
March 20, 2020 9:19 pm
Anthony Rodriguez



RENEW! We need this show in Hawaii. I use to live in Waimanalo about 2 miles down the beach from the old Robin Masters Estate and need to keep seeing the Hawaiian scenery.

March 20, 2020 8:08 pm
March 20, 2020 8:08 pm
David Powell



Renew! It’s a decent, fun, exciting show with a great cast, excellent writing and beautiful scenery. No down marks for this show.

March 19, 2020 11:34 pm
March 19, 2020 11:34 pm
Marc



‘Magnum’ is a Great show! Please do not ever Cancel. All of the characters are fantastic and we all Love the two Doberman Pinscher’s Zeus and Apollo! We also Love that the show overlaps with ‘Hawaii Five-0’ and some of the actors may appear in both TV shows. Thank you CBS for a fun and action filled TV show with great stories! ~ Peace, Marc

March 17, 2020 6:24 pm
March 17, 2020 6:24 pm
Cynthia



Love, Love, Love this show, Magnum, Higgins and the entire crew including Zeus and Apollo.
This show is downright entertaining, laughs, cries, and many awww moments. We love this show so much we look forward to the next episode. Hope this show has a good run like Supernatural had.
Excellent Entertaining!!!!!!!

March 17, 2020 5:14 pm
March 17, 2020 5:14 pm
Alexa



Magnum PI is a fun, entertaining and highly enjoyable series. Definitely look forward to watching it every week. Missing it at the moment. Can’t we have Mcyver and Magnum PI together with Hawaii 50 as a sequence on Friday nights.

March 17, 2020 4:14 am
March 17, 2020 4:14 am
Wesley LeMoine



Magnum pi great series , love me some Higgins !!!

March 16, 2020 11:20 pm
March 16, 2020 11:20 pm
Patrick Lyons



Magnum may not be a “great” show but it is enjoyable entertainment which I woulld like to continue watching

March 15, 2020 11:33 am
March 15, 2020 11:33 am
