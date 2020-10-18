Magnum PI: Season Three; Jay Ali (Daredevil) to Recur on CBS Series

Magnum PI is making an addition to its cast for its third season. Jay Ali, from Daredevil, is joining the cast as a love interest for Higgins, who is played by Perdita Weeks. Fans will see his character appear in the third season premiere.

TV Insider revealed the following about Ali’s role on the CBS reboot series:

“Ali plays Dr. Ethan Shah, whom Higgins meets when she’s injured. After the charming and confident surgeon at Kings Medical Hospital operates on her and she’s no longer his patient, he asks her out to dinner.”

The cast of Magnum PI also includes Jay Hernandez, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill. Production on season three of the series began in September, but a premiere date has not yet been set.

