Magnum PI (2018)

Network: CBS, NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour).

Seasons: Ongoing.

TV show dates: September 24, 2018 — present.

Series status: Cancelled by CBS, revived by NBC

Performers include: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill.

TV show description:

Based on the 1980s Tom Selleck vehicle from Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson, the new Magnum PI TV show was developed for television by Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim. The action-adventure crime drama centers on private investigator Thomas Magnum (Hernandez).

Upon returning home from Afghanistan, Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL, decides to put his military skills to use as a P.I. He also lives in a guest cottage on the Robin’s Nest estate, where he serves as a security consultant. In addition to being a bonafide American hero, Magnum is a devout Detroit Tigers fan and something of a charmer.

A beautiful, impressive, and disavowed MI:6 agent, Juliet Higgins (Weeks) serves as the estate’s majordomo. She too has a second job — keeping Magnum in line, which she does with a little help from her two Dobermans.

When Magnum needs help on a case, he calls in his former comrades-in-arms, POW survivors Theodore “TC” Calvin (Hill) and Orville “Rick” Wright (Knighton). TC was a Marine chopper pilot and now runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business. Meanwhile, former gunner Rick now runs a hot nightclub on Oahu and has connections all over the island.

Detective Gordon Katsumoto (Kang) isn’t thrilled that Magnum shows up at so many of his crime scenes, and the PI’s casual demeanor also gets under his skin. Katsumoto would be hard-pressed to admit how similar he and Magnum are at heart, but that doesn’t mean it’s not true.

Rounding out the crew is Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta, who serves as the “House Mom” and cultural curator at the Robin’s Nest. With his team at the ready, a vintage Ferrari at his disposal, and his trademark aviator sunglasses, Magnum is ready to crack the case.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

The episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

