Magnum PI (2018)

Network: CBS, NBC
Episodes: Ongoing (hour).
Seasons: Ongoing.
TV show dates: September 24, 2018 — present.
Series status: Cancelled by CBS, revived by NBC
Performers include: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill.
TV show description:
Based on the 1980s Tom Selleck vehicle from Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson, the new Magnum PI TV show was developed for television by Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim. The action-adventure crime drama centers on private investigator Thomas Magnum (Hernandez).
Upon returning home from Afghanistan, Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL, decides to put his military skills to use as a P.I. He also lives in a guest cottage on the Robin’s Nest estate, where he serves as a security consultant. In addition to being a bonafide American hero, Magnum is a devout Detroit Tigers fan and something of a charmer.
A beautiful, impressive, and disavowed MI:6 agent, Juliet Higgins (Weeks) serves as the estate’s majordomo. She too has a second job — keeping Magnum in line, which she does with a little help from her two Dobermans.
When Magnum needs help on a case, he calls in his former comrades-in-arms, POW survivors Theodore “TC” Calvin (Hill) and Orville “Rick” Wright (Knighton). TC was a Marine chopper pilot and now runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business. Meanwhile, former gunner Rick now runs a hot nightclub on Oahu and has connections all over the island.
Detective Gordon Katsumoto (Kang) isn’t thrilled that Magnum shows up at so many of his crime scenes, and the PI’s casual demeanor also gets under his skin. Katsumoto would be hard-pressed to admit how similar he and Magnum are at heart, but that doesn’t mean it’s not true.
Rounding out the crew is Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta, who serves as the “House Mom” and cultural curator at the Robin’s Nest. With his team at the ready, a vintage Ferrari at his disposal, and his trademark aviator sunglasses, Magnum is ready to crack the case.
Series Finale:
Episode #TBD
The episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD.
Glad to hear that Magnum has been picked up by another network. At the end of Season 4 all our major characters were beginning a new phase in their lives and we want to see their journeys.
Why ?? The best show ever bring it back??? We finally get a great show and because of some stupid dispute between the network u decided to cancel it , well shame on you what about the fans ?? U suck
We want to see Magnum back. Really enjoyed the show.
How can you cancel such a great show? I love the actors and the storyline and look forward to Friday evening so I can watch the show
Why do you always cancel the shows we love? It is hard enough to find shows that are enjoyable. So sick of all the reality shows that you try to shove down our throats. get rid of them and leave Magnum PI alone. This is one of my favorite shos
MAGNUM P.I. SHOULD STILL BE ON TV – IT’S WONDERFUL!!! LOTS OF GREAT STORIES ARE STILL WAITING TO BE SEEN IN THE SERIES – THE CAST HAS BECOME LIKE OUR FAMILY AND WE WANT TO SEE THEM!!!! FOR A LONG TIME!!!
Was a horrible decision to cancel. This show is fantastic!
This is my favorite show! Doesn’t make sense to cancel such a popular show. Everyone I talk to and make aware that it was cancelled are shocked. I tell them to start fighting to bring the show back. This show used the right progression to bring Magnum and Higgins together thru growing a strong friendship that moves into realization of love for each other. That is what strong marriages are based on and we need to see more examples of that in TV shows. I love the story lines of the other characters as well as they grow personally. I… Read more »
Why did they cancel a show this good? It’s number 4 in your network shows ranking!!! It wasn’t just a firefighter or medical or crime show! It changed for once and Hawaï was a good looking location too!
I agree, it was very good entertainment. I was waiting for Magnum and Higgins to fall in love and marry.
Magnum PI should never have been cancelled Things were just getting started with Higgins and Magnum. Rick with his girlfriend and baby and TJ with his adoptive son. I’m not going to watch channel 2 anymore!!!!!
Please do not cancel Magnum PI. It is our favorite show this year and we are so disappointed. I thought it had already been renewed. The tough negotiations on other CBS shows isn’t a fair reason to cancel a really good show.
Please Don’t Cancel this Show. This show is Funny Cancel one of the NCIS or Blue Bloods. CBS keeps getting Rid of the shows I Enjoy. BPositive Seal Team, I could List a Lot more. Bring Them Back.