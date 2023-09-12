Children Ruin Everything: Season Two Viewer Votes

Life changes with a new baby in the house in the second season of the Children Ruin Everything TV show on The CW. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Children Ruin Everything is cancelled or renewed for season three (it’s already been renewed in Canada). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Children Ruin Everything here.

A CW parenting comedy series, the Children Ruin Everything TV show stars Meaghan Rath, Aaron Abrams, Ennis Esmer, Nazneen Contractor, Logan Nicholson, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Veena Sood, Lisa Codrington, and Darius Rota. The story follows a young couple, Astrid (Rath) and James (Abrams), as they raise their two young children, seven-year-old Felix (Nicholson) and four-year-old Viv (SwamiNathan). The parents struggle to hold onto some semblance of their pre-kid life while doing their best to be good parents in a city setting. Illustrating the hilarious and varied ways kids can wreck happiness (alter plans, annihilate goals and dreams, and force parents to re-invent their lives), the series also explores how maybe that re-invented life is somewhat okay, too.





