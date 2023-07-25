Children Ruin Everything: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A parenting comedy series airing on The CW television network, the Children Ruin Everything TV show stars Meaghan Rath, Aaron Abrams, Ennis Esmer, Nazneen Contractor, Logan Nicholson, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Veena Sood, Lisa Codrington, and Darius Rota. The story follows a young couple, Astrid (Rath) and James (Abrams), as they raise their two young children, seven-year-old Felix (Nicholson) and four-year-old Viv (SwamiNathan). The parents struggle to hold onto some semblance of their pre-kid life while doing their best to be good parents in a city setting. Illustrating the hilarious and varied ways kids can wreck happiness (alter plans, annihilate goals and dreams, and force parents to re-invent their lives), the series also explores how maybe that re-invented life is somewhat okay, too.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Children Ruin Everything averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 285,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Children Ruin Everything stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Children Ruin Everything has been renewed for a second a third season in Canada, but as of July 25, 2023, The CW has not picked up season two in the US. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Children Ruin Everything for season two? Under its new management, the network has become focused on airing low-cost and acquired programming in an attempt to get the best ratings for the buck. This show comes from Canada (it’s already been renewed for a third season there. The first two seasons have also already aired on the Roku Channel in the United States, so that some Americans may have already seen the episodes. I think there’s still a good chance that CW will air the second season, but we’ll have to wait and see. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Children Ruin Everything cancellation or renewal news.



