Has the Being Reuben TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?



Airing on The CW television network in the United States, Being Rueben follows a 14-year-old boy who loves makeup and is chasing his dream of becoming a make-up superstar. While juggling social media stardom with real-life squabbling siblings, Reuben de Maid became an internet sensation after shooting to fame following an appearance on NBC’s Little Big Shots. The Welsh teenager is a singer, influencer and make-up expert, and now has a high-profile career. In this UK docu-series, viewers follow Reuben as he grows into his glamorous new life, while still grounded in his reality at home in Wales with siblings Coco and Sonny, and his mother Vicky. The show spotlights a loving family that’s given their special teen the strength to stand out.



The first season of Being Reuben averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 221,000 viewers. Find out how Being Reuben stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



As of August 10, 2020, Being Reuben has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Being Reuben for season two? Though the UK series is likely relatively inexpensive to produce, the network only licenses it. The ratings are very small but, if this series is picked up for another season in the UK, there’s a decent chance that The CW will air season two. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Being Reuben cancellation or renewal news.



