Being Reuben

Being Reuben TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Network: The CW
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 7, 2020 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Reuben de Maid

TV show description:      
A reality TV series, Being Reuben follows a 14-year-old boy who loves makeup and is chasing his dream of becoming a make-up superstar.

While juggling social media stardom with real-life squabbling siblings, Reuben de Maid became an internet sensation after shooting to fame following an appearance on NBC’s Little Big Shots. The Welsh teenager is a singer, influencer, and make-up expert, and now has a high-profile career.

In this docu-series, viewers follow Reuben as he grows into his glamorous new life, while still grounded in his reality at home in Wales with siblings Coco and Sonny, and his mother Vicky. The show spotlights a loving family that’s given their special teen the strength to stand out.

