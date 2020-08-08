Being Rueben: Season One Ratings

Young Reuben de Maid has established a big following on social media but, will that translate to big ratings for his Being Reuben TV show on The CW? Does his target audience even watch traditional television? Will Being Reuben be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A UK reality TV series, Being Reuben follows a 14-year-old boy who loves makeup and is chasing his dream of becoming a make-up superstar. While juggling social media stardom with real-life squabbling siblings, Reuben de Maid became an internet sensation after shooting to fame following an appearance on NBC’s Little Big Shots. The Welsh teenager is a singer, influencer and make-up expert, and now has a high-profile career. In this docu-series, viewers follow Reuben as he grows into his glamorous new life, while still grounded in his reality at home in Wales with siblings Coco and Sonny, and his mother Vicky. The show spotlights a loving family that’s given their special teen the strength to stand out.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

