Killer Camp: Season One Ratings

The Killer Camp TV series originally aired in 2019 on ITV2 in the UK. It likely doesn’t cost The CW much to air but, given the show’s concept, it would seem to have been created with the intention of not making a second season. Could Killer Camp be renewed anyway if the ratings are good enough? Stay tuned.

A reality series with a scary whodunnit twist, the Killer Camp TV show is an homage to campy horror flicks from the 1980s. On the show, 11 British strangers are shocked to discover they aren’t actually going on a fun new reality show called Summer Camp. Instead, they’re participating in a horror whodunnit called Killer Camp. Each night someone from the group will be “murdered” and the remaining players must determine who amongst them is the secret murderer. The object of the game is to earn cash while avoiding being “killed” and therefore, eliminated from the contest. The murderer bumps off fellow campers in ever more extreme, hilarious, and inventive ways. Meanwhile, it’s the job of the remaining platers to figure out who is responsible before it’s too late. The killer eliminates an innocent every night, assisted by the evil camp handyman aka Bruce, who actually executes the bloody and humorous death scenes. Comedian Bobby Mair hosts the program as Camp Counselor.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/17 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

