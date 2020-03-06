Menu

The CW 2019-20 Season Ratings (updated 3/5/20)

Published:

The CW TV show ratings (cancel or renew?)
Last season, The CW renewed all of its regular season shows (excluding the two that were already ending). That move was likely due to the network programming six nights a week, instead of its traditional five. How many shows will be cancelled or renewed during the 2019-20 season? Stay tuned.

There’s lots of data that network execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are the major ingredient. These charts will be updated daily, as new ratings data becomes available.

The CW shows (so far): All American, Arrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Charmed, The Christmas Caroler Challenge, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Katy Keene, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Supergirl, and Supernatural.

A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released. The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing), unless marked with an asterisk (*). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach.

Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking. The networks take into account when shows air on Fridays and Saturdays, nights when TV viewership is lower.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Tazz
Reader
Tazz

Thank you CW for some of the best tv series around I Love most of these series Black Lighting, Charmed, All American are just a few of my favorites. DC's legends of tomorrow, I like them all and they come on at the perfect time.

February 27, 2020 6:22 am
Nate
Reader
Nate

Let there be katy keene season 2

February 25, 2020 6:34 pm
Ex viewer
Reader
Ex viewer

The CW is digging itself into a deeper hole every year. The last good show on the channel is ending leaving nothing left I care to watch. I hope they come to their senses soon.

February 20, 2020 9:16 pm
Goblintrain
Reader
Goblintrain

Don't these rating patterns tell anything to the powers that be at CW?

February 18, 2020 1:19 am
Osiris-Rex
Reader
Osiris-Rex

I imagine it tells them the same thing that it tells to the powers at CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox. Because ratings are falling on every network. You can't look at the CW in a vacuum.

February 26, 2020 1:25 am
Yvonne Beckman
Reader
Yvonne Beckman

You know, some of the shows on the CW are a little corny. But I love it! Supergirl, Bat-woman, Legacies, Nancy Drew…etc…the thing is, it takes me back to a simpler time. A time when things were so much easier. I'm 53 years old and sometimes after a busy day, I just like to veg out to these shows. Call me crazy but The CW has become one of my favorite channels! If I want something more serious I just change the channel. I love ya CW and thank you for making me feel young again…i am still crushed and…

February 4, 2020 9:04 pm
Brian
Reader
Brian

I am glad "Batwoman" is back. I liked last season's episodes. Plus, I like Female Action Heroes !!

January 28, 2020 10:44 am
Connie White
Reader
Connie White

When will The SJW…. I mean, The CW , finally cancel Dynasty?

December 11, 2019 8:50 pm
Jason
Reader
Jason

Dynasty Underrated They Deserve A Season 4

November 22, 2019 12:00 am
Kuunani Kea
Reader
Kuunani Kea

Yes I am looking for watchin finding prince charming season 2. I hope it goes on Hulu plus or Netflix

October 30, 2019 9:20 pm
AuKsRYtE
Reader
AuKsRYtE

Can't wait to see Tom Welling as Superman again through Crisis Storyline! Really miss Justin Hartley as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow. But Batwoman is just too Nasty/Creepy for my liking, as I barely tolertate Alex on Supergirl. Hey Warner, bring on either Aquaman 2 OR give Arthur Curry a prequel Series on CW!

October 30, 2019 12:14 am
Hunky guy
Reader
Hunky guy

Yeah let's just keep the guy shows. Better still let's make all the 'girl's be feminine super models.

December 29, 2019 6:32 am
Lord noobslayer
Reader
Lord noobslayer

The cw should renew izombie

October 29, 2019 12:05 am
worthymagic
Reader
worthymagic

Unfortunately, they ended IZombie. I liked it also.

November 19, 2019 3:44 pm
Rocky
Reader
Rocky

Batwoman and Supergirl did very well in the L+7 numbers today. I've been saying this for years, those numbers should be included in this chart for all these shows, and on other networks!

October 24, 2019 2:37 am
Morgan Harvey
Reader
Morgan Harvey

They Def should include the L+7 thought charmed was doing badly untill I saw these numbers

November 2, 2019 3:23 pm
Tom
Reader
Tom

It's hard to understand why the producers of Nancy Drew bothered to get permission to use the name of the decades-long successful book series. The TV production seems to have been made by people who sought to remove everything about the original except the names of certain characters. Our first view of Nancy begins with a closeup of a shelf full of knick-knacks rocking back and forth. The camera pulls back to reveal Nancy and Ned Nickerson having what appears to be enthusiastic sex. Did I mention that the character of Ned, so helpful and cheerful in the books, is…

October 19, 2019 2:01 pm
Tim
Reader
Tim

I never read any of the original books but have been reading the new comic books. I was excited about this series and then so disappointed with it. I've learned to not think of it as a Nancy Drew series and just watch to see what happens.

November 19, 2019 7:37 pm
Lawrence Devore
Reader
Lawrence Devore

You can also include Riverdale in that conversation. Light years away from the comic book series

December 31, 2019 12:39 pm
Yvonne Beckman
Reader
Yvonne Beckman

I just like the show, its easy to follow and kind of reminds me of my sleuth days as a teenager. Me and my friends were forever trying to get to the bottom of things. Takes me back to the good ole days.

February 4, 2020 8:51 pm
bkjEarth38
Reader
bkjEarth38

Batwoman encore on Tuesday did 0.3 demo and 1.1 million views. Wouldn't that also be included in this?

October 9, 2019 1:53 pm
Madmada
Reader
Madmada

No

October 17, 2019 11:54 am
