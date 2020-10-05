One Day At a Time: CBS Premiere Delayed Due to Postponed NFL Game

It’s been more than 26 years since the original One Day at a Time sitcom ended on CBS. And now, a reboot of One Day at a Time is coming to the network’s Monday night schedule — albeit a week later than previously announced.

The family sitcom was rebooted in 2017 for Netflix, where it ran for three seasons before being cancelled. Pop TV rescued the series and ordered a fourth season. In a surprise twist, due to a shortage of original programming in the age of COVID-19, CBS has decided to air season four of the One Day at a Time reboot (Netflix retained exclusive rights to the first three seasons).

The plan had been to begin airing episodes on CBS tonight but, due to the NFL’s Patriots vs. Chiefs game being rescheduled, One Day at a Time’s network premiere will take place next week. Both the sitcom and the Manhunt: Deadly Games series will be preempted while Big Brother, whose Sunday installments are being relocated to Mondays, will still air after the game.

Here’s the press note from CBS:

CBS PROGRAM ADVISORY FOR MONDAY, OCT. 5 THE NFL ON CBS: New England @ Kansas City game will now be broadcast nationally on Monday, Oct. 5, at 7:00 PM, ET. BIG BROTHER will air immediately following the game. The Network debut of ONE DAY AT A TIME and the third episode of MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES will be pushed one week, to Monday, Oct. 12. Monday, Oct. 5

7:00 PM, ET THE NFL ON CBS: New England @ Kansas City Approximately 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/

8:00-9:00 PM, PT BIG BROTHER (Immediately following football) Monday, Oct. 12

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT BIG BROTHER

9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT ONE DAY AT A TIME (Network Debut of season 4)

9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT ONE DAY AT A TIME

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES

What do you think? Have you watched the One Day at a Time reboot on Netflix or Pop TV? Do you plan to watch episodes when they air on CBS?