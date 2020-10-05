Teenage Bounty Hunters: Cancelled; No Season Two for Netflix Comedy Series

Sterling and Blair have lost their jobs. Netflix has cancelled the Teenage Bounty Hunters TV series so there won’t be a second season according to Deadline. The first and only season debuted on August 14th.

A comedy series, the Teenage Bounty Hunters TV show was created by Kathleen Jordan who also wrote and co-executive produced the series. Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth, and Blake McCormick also executive produce. The comedy stars Maddie Phillips, Anjelica Bette Fellini, Kadeem Hardison, and Virginia Williams. It follows a set of fraternal twins who attend Willingham Academy, a Christian high school. The sisters get into trouble and find an unusual solution.

Set in a buttoned-up Southern community, sixteen-year-old sisters Sterling (Phillips) and Blair Wesley (Fellini) accidentally damage their father’s truck. In order to pay for the accident, the high schoolers team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Hardison) for an over-the-top adventure as they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets while, at the same time, trying to navigate the challenges and drama of high school.

What do you think? Have you watched the first season of Teenage Bounty Hunters on Netflix? Would you have checked out season two of this comedy series?