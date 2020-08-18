Network: Netflix

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 14, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Maddie Phillips, Anjelica Bette Fellini, Kadeem Hardison, and Virginia Williams.

A comedy series, the Teenage Bounty Hunters TV show was created by Kathleen Jordan who also wrote and co-executive produced the series. Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth, and Blake McCormick also executive produce.

The comedy follows a set of fraternal twins who attend Willingham Academy, a Christian high school. The sisters get into trouble and find an unusual solution.

Set in a buttoned-up Southern community, sixteen-year-old sisters Sterling (Phillips) and Blair Wesley (Fellini) accidentally damage their father’s truck. In order to pay for the accident, the high schoolers team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Hardison) for an over-the-top adventure as they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets while, at the same time, trying to navigate the challenges and drama of high school.

