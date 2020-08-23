Network: Netflix

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 21, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jake Johnson, Ron Funches, Cleo King, Natasha Leggero, A.D. Miles, and Rob Riggle.

TV show description:

An adult animated comedy series, the Hoops TV show was created by comedian and singer Ben Hoffman.

The story revolves around Coach Ben Hopkins (Johnson), a hot-headed and foul-mouthed high school basketball coach. He thinks that, by turning around his awful team, he’ll be able to move up to the “big leagues” and turn his miserable life around. One of the basketball players is Matty (Miles), a 7-foot tall tall 16-year-old.

Ben’s father is Barry (Riggle), a legendary former basketball player and the owner of Hopkins Steakhouse.

Ben’s boss at Lenwood High School is Principal Opal Lowry (King). The school’s assistant basketball coach is Ben’s best friend, Ron (Funches). Ron’s dating Ben’s estranged wife, Shannon (Leggero).

