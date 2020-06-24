Last Chance U: Season Five; Netflix Series Returns for Final Season

Last Chance U is coming back to Netflix for one more season of giving viewers a look at junior college football. The next series will focus on basketball instead.

Last Chance U returns for a fifth and final season of football on July 28 … Then Last Chance U: Basketball will premiere in 2021 pic.twitter.com/R99fJXwoA7 — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) June 23, 2020

Netflix announced the spin-off and the return of the series for one more football season on social media. Check out their tweet below.

TV Line shared the details for the final season from the streaming service:

“After clinching the title of state and national champions in 2018, the Laney Eagles have a hard season to follow and a lot to prove. Going into his eighth season and having built the program from the ground up, powerhouse head coach John Beam must fight to rally the team amidst countless setbacks. Season 5 brings intensity both on and off the field as players battle injuries, stress, and personal demons while finding much needed support in the community and taking pride in their scrappy mentality and motto ‘Laney Built.’”

The final season of Last Chance U: Football will arrive on July 28.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Last Chance U TV series? Do you plan to check out the Netflix spin-off about basketball?