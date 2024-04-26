Tracker: Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) Joins CBS Drama Series

Tracker has added a big name to its cast. Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) has joined the CBS drama. He will play Russell Shaw, the estranged brother of Justin Hartley’s Colter Shaw.

This news comes only weeks after Hartley announced the casting of Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest) as Colter’s younger sister, Dory.

Starring Hartley, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell, the series follows Shaw as he travels the country and uses his tracking skills to help wherever needed.

Ackles said the following about joining the series in the comments to a video released by Hartley announcing Ackles’ addition to the series:

“I put that caution ⚠️ tape up for a reason. Me and Galaga can get messy. 🤕 I had too much fun mixing it up with you, Hartley. Let’s do it again.”

It is not known when fans will see Ackles on Tracker.

