Fire Country: Season Two; Rafael de la Fuente (Dynasty) Joins CBS Drama Series

Fire Country is adding a new series regular for season two. Rafael de la Fuente is joining the CBS drama as Diego.

Starring Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer, the CBS drama follows Bode Donovan (Thieriot), a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison firefighting crew.

TV Line revealed the following about the role the new arrival will play on Fire Country:

“Dynasty reboot alum Rafael de la Fuente has joined Season 2 of the CBS hit in the role of Diego, a charming and motivated paramedic/firefighter and combat vet who served in Afghanistan.

Notably, Diego will be training Gabriela (played by Stephanie Arcila) for her paramedic certification, pushing Bode’s estranged girlfriend to go beyond her limits. Diego and Gaby will enjoy an “easy camaraderie,” I am told — but could that blossom into something more?”

Fire Country returns to CBS on February 16, 2024.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CBS series? Do you plan to watch season two of Fire Country?