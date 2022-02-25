Seal Team: Is Max Thieriot Leaving the Paramount+ Series? Set to Star in Cal Fire Pilot for CBS

Max Thieriot, from SEAL Team, has a new series headed to CBS. The network has ordered Cal Fire to pilot, and the actor both co-wrote and will star as the lead on the series. This news comes after Paramount+ renewed SEAL Team for season six.

Per Deadline, the actor could potentially appear on both shows. The schedule for SEAL Team does allow for the actor to handle the series as well. In the season five finale, a cliffhanger left his character’s fate up in the air. The following was teased:

“I hear Thieriot is the only main cast member who does not have a modified-for-streaming deal for Season 6, and his existing option is yet to be picked up by CBS Studios as everyone has been waiting to see what happens with Cal Fire, which has been a passion project for the actor. According to sources, if Cal Fire gets picked up to series, Thieriot could potentially do both shows. I hear everyone is talking and there are positive signs that things would be figured out. SEAL Team’s Season 6 start date has been set in a way that would accomodate Thieriot to do the military drama if Cal Fire is picked up to series.”

Future details about Cal Fire will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Will you check out Cal Fire if CBS picks it up?