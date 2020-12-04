Vulture Watch

What’s next for the brave members of this Navy family? Has the SEAL Team TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of SEAL Team, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks, with Justin Melnick, Tyler Grey, Scott Foxx, and Judd Lormand in recurring roles. The military action-adventure series centers on an exclusive Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan, and risk their very lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of their country. Fierce and focused Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) leads the Tier One team. Despite the hardship it causes them and their families, this SEAL team is ready, willing, and able to embark upon secret missions at the drop of a hat. Team members include Jason’s trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown Jr.); loyal yet self-destructive Sonny Quinn (Buckley); and young Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a multilingual and second-generation SEAL. Others who are vital to the team’s success are no-nonsense Ensign Lisa Davis (Trucks) and troop commander Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn (Lormand).



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of SEAL Team averages a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.15 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership. Find out how SEAL Team stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 4, 2020, SEAL Team has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew SEAL Team for season five? While this drama is typically a middle-of-the-road performer for the network, I’m confidant that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on SEAL Team cancellation or renewal news.



SEAL Team Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow SEAL Team‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the SEAL Team TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?