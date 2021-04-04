SEAL Team: Season Four; Jason Dohring (Veronica Mars) Joins CBS TV Series

SEAL Team is adding a recurring player for its current fourth season. Jason Dohring, from Veronica Mars, is joining the CBS military drama which stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks.

Deadline revealed the following about Dohring’s role in the CBS series:

“Dohring will play LCDR Whitshaw, a charismatic and intelligent, high ranking officer with a stellar reputation, that knows how to work the regulation and system to his advantage. He has a cunning ability to cover his own tracks, which makes him a formidable adversary.”

SEAL Team currently airs on Wednesday nights. It is not known when Dohring will first appear on the series.

What do you think? Are you a fan of SEAL Team on CBS? Are you excited to see Dohring in the military drama series?