Nobody Wants This: Netflix Previews Romantic Comedy Series Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody

Nobody Wants This has its premiere date. The new Netflix romantic comedy will arrive next month. A new preview and poster was released to announce the premiere.

Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Michael Hitchcock, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, and Shiloh Bearman star in the 10-episode series which follows the unlikely relationship between an agnostic sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out – together – the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families – including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons). From creator Erin Foster, Nobody Wants This debuts September 26, only on Netflix.

Erin Foster said the following about the series, per TUDUM:

“This show is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy. But I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable – there’s nothing to complain about. So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard. This show really represents how I view love now, which is so different than how I viewed it before. Being in a really beautiful, healthy, fun relationship, it made me soften some of my cynicism.”

The preview and poster for Nobody Wants This are below.

